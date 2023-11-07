ED uncovers new angle in West Bengal ration distribution case

Shillong, November 7: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), currently investigating the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, has unveiled a fresh aspect of irregularities related to the procurement of grains, particularly paddy, directly from farmers, according to insider information.

As per IANS, initial findings by the ED reveal that certain rice mill owners, who held close ties to influential figures, devised an innovative method to perpetrate these irregularities. They began by acquiring grain from farmers at prices significantly lower than the minimum support price (MSP). Simultaneously, they established fictitious farmers’ cooperatives.

Sources indicate that after procuring the grain from farmers at prices below the MSP, these same rice mill owners would sell the acquired grain to the state food and supplies department through these deceptive cooperatives at a premium price, reaping substantial profits in the process.

It goes without saying, sources add, that these irregularities were executed with the complicity of influential figures within the state food and supplies department, who, in turn, earned substantial commissions.

Preliminary estimates suggest that these rice mill owners profited by a minimum of Rs 200 per quintal through this scheme. Central agency investigators also believe that this entire irregular process resulted in a fund misappropriation of over Rs 100 crore, with the primary victims being the underprivileged farmers who were denied the MSP for their produce.

The ED investigators have already commenced a probe into this newfound facet of irregularities within the case. If deemed necessary, sources indicate that the central agency may file a fresh FIR in connection with the matter.