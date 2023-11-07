Mizoram Election 2023: Confident MNF Chief Minister predicts no hung Assembly

Shillong, November 7: In an expression of confidence that there won’t be a hung assembly in Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, leading the MNF, emphasized that his party doesn’t have a state-level alliance with the BJP, and their support to the NDA at the Centre is solely based on specific issues.

As per NDTV, the MNF’s relentless efforts to unite Zo tribes are expected to yield electoral advantages, and the party’s rule in Mizoram provides a sense of security to those seeking refuge from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

Amid tight security measures, the polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is underway, scheduled to continue until 4 pm. Zoramthanga, speaking with reporters before casting his vote in Aizawl, expressed his conviction that the Mizo National Front (MNF) will emerge victorious in the elections, citing various factors, such as the successful execution of development projects despite financial constraints and the lack of strong candidates from rival parties.

In an attempt to distance his party from the BJP, Zoramthanga clarified, “We are partners with the NDA at the Centre, and our support is primarily issue-based. In the state, we do not have any links or alliance with the BJP.” The MNF president underlined their focus on Mizo sub-nationalism and their extensive efforts to integrate all Zo ethnic tribes.

Zoramthanga also emphasized the security offered by the MNF government, stating that people who have fled from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur feel safe in Mizoram. He pledged that if the MNF retains power, steps will be taken to provide refuge to refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as internally displaced individuals from Manipur, through the construction of prefabricated homes if necessary. Nevertheless, the primary goal is to restore peace and normalcy in these regions.

The Chief Minister’s ultimate aspiration is the return of peace to Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh, with hopes that the Centre continues its efforts towards this end, allowing people to return to their native places.