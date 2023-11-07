Mahua Moitra questions ethics panel meet reschedule, says BJP getting allies to ensure draft report passage

In a post on X, Moitra said, “No draft report circulated as is norm but will be “adopted” on November 9. Meeting postponed to clash with Congress MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are.”

The remarks from the Trinamool Congress leader came after the Ethics Committee meeting, which was scheduled on November 7, was postponed to November 9.

According to Congress sources, Party MP Uttam Kumar Reddy is all set to send his dissent note on the rescheduling of the meeting, which is colliding with his nomination in Telangana.

Moitra along with the opposition members of the ethics panel stormed out of the meeting on November 2, accusing the committee’s chairperson of asking her “personal and unethical” questions.

She also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleging that she was subjected to the “proverbial vastraharan” by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against Moitra.

IANS