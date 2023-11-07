Supreme Court clarifies nationwide firecracker ban, emphasizes state responsibility

Shillong, November 7: The Supreme Court clarified on Tuesday that its directives regarding the prohibition of firecrackers applied not only to Delhi-NCR but to all states in the country.

As per IANS, the court went on to instruct state governments to take appropriate measures to curb air and noise pollution.

A bench comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice M.M. Sundresh heard a series of petitions seeking a ban on the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in India. The petitioner, representing the state of Rajasthan, sought orders from the Supreme Court to enforce previous directives.

The petitioner emphasized the misconception that the court’s orders only applied to Delhi-NCR, while in reality, they extended throughout the nation.

During the hearing, Justice Sundresh noted that there was a mistaken perception that environmental matters were solely the court’s responsibility.

The court stressed that its previous orders should be acknowledged by the state of Rajasthan, and states should take measures to reduce air pollution, particularly during the festival season. Sensitizing the public is crucial, the court stated.

In 2018, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, and later reiterated that these restrictions would persist and be diligently enforced.