Crematorium

An advanced cremation chamber of Seinraij Jowai was inaugurated by Shillong MP Vincent Pala at Khliehriat Turiem, Khliehtyrchi beside Shillong-Jowai highway on Monday. Elders present at the programme were OR Challam Seinraij president, W Challam, elder of the Challam clan who donated the land for the crematorium, Jowai Elaka Dolloi Puramon Kynjing, Headman Khliehtyrchi Kitbok Rymbai among others.