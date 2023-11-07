CM flags off NCC car rally from city

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for organising a car rally from here to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The initiative of organising a car rally is significant as it provides our youths an opportunity to meet people from other regions, Sangma said.

“The rally will help our youths meet people belonging to various occupations, culture, language and ethnicity and this in turn will promote national integration, unity, understanding and respect for one another,” Sangma said.

He thanked Maruti Suzuki for sponsoring the event and urged the organisers to give a chance to the youths of Meghalaya to explore other parts of the country as well.

The chief minister said the youths are “our greatest resource as our nation has a large young population.” The CM flagged off 12 SUVs that will traverse through all the northeast states except Manipur due to security reasons and eventually reach Guwahati on NCC Day, which falls on the fourth Sunday of November each year.

The purpose of the rally is to foster camaraderie among the youth, inspire them towards leadership, and instill a deep sense of patriotism.

The celebration is to personify unity, leadership, and patriotism, which are all in the spirit of NCC’s values, a senior officer of the corps said. (PTI)