Assam STF team foils drug deal, apprehends 4 peddlers

Guwahati, Nov 8: As part of an ongoing drive against narcotics, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended four drug peddlers and seized 36 packets of opium, official sources here said on Wednesday.

The operation was based on source information regarding narcotics being transported to Assam from Manipur on a Bolero pick-up van.

“An STF team under the supervision of DIG, STF, Parthasarathi Mahanta and led by additional SP, STF, Kalyan Kumar Pathak intercepted a vehicle (a Bolero pick-up van bearing registration number, AS 01 QC 9956) at Amingaon in Kamrup district. Upon checking, it was detected that the narcotics were stored and concealed in secret compartments/chambers in the vehicle. The same were cut open and 36 packets of opium weighing 36 kilograms were recovered,” an official said.

The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Safiqul Ali (39) from Islampur village under Rangia police station; Mamtul Ali (31) from Udiana Balapur village under Rangia police station; Raju Ali (35) from Ghopla village under Kamalpur police station and Ainul Haque (38) from Balagaon village under Rangia police station.

“Necessary legal action has been initiated at STF police station,” the official said.