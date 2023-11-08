Meghalaya demands special power package from PM

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, Nov 7: Power Minister AT Mondal has asked the Prime Minister for a special package to help power-starved Meghalaya develop renewable energy, similar to what has been provided to Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Speaking during the state power ministers’ conference here on Tuesday, Mondal stated that Meghalaya has enormous potential to produce hydropower in all large, medium, and small power projects, just like Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh do.

About Rs 550 crore were allocated under the PM’s special package to solar power and small hydro power projects in Arunachal Pradesh in order to electrify and brighten villages.

In an effort to improve the state’s power situation, the Meghalaya government has also inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state-owned NTPC Limited, according to Mondal. He stated that the completion of this crucial project, which may give the hill state enormous strength, required the assistance of the Centre.

According to the minister, the Centre should offer financial packages and technical assistance to carry out this enormous project successfully.

Mondal also said that Shillong should become the home of the Ad Research and Development Institute for the whole Northeastern area. “This will be helpful given the particular geographic and climatic challenges faced by the Northeast states,” he said.

Additionally, he insisted on the revival of the Off-Grid SPV Power Plants under the “RESCO” Model for the Northeastern states, which expired in 2021.

He went on to say that a number of other renewable energy projects for the Northeast that had been shelved for a while ought to be given new life.

Mondal noted that Meghalaya had initiated the Chief Minister’s Solar Mission on its own. He further stated that the Centre’s roof-top scheme subsidies ought to be extended to other regions. He argued that the funding subsidies for minor hydropower projects had to be reinstated in a similar manner.

Power Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for Meghalaya, the establishment of Pump Storage Power Plants (PSPs), and the execution of floating solar projects inside the state are all covered under agreements between the state’s Power Department and NTPC Limited. It was a major step forward in the joint efforts to improve the state’s power infrastructure and connectivity.