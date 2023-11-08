Meghalaya Police arrest 3 for abducting truck driver

Shillong, Nov 8: Acting swift on a tip-off and with the help of members of the Meghalaya Traders Fresh Vegetable & Ginger Association and Khasi Jaintia Fresh Vegetable Suppliers Association, a team of the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills in an operation on November 6 and apprehended three persons at Mawlai By Pass after they had taken a truck driver from Lad Smit and forced him to call his owner to pay ransom amount.

The gang has committed the same offence many times for which FIRs are being asked for and registered. The Special Cell is on the hunt for the rest of the gang members who are still at large. Four mobile phones and one Maruti Swift Dzire have been seized from them. Their involvement in other criminal activities cannot be ruled out.

A case vide Madanrting PS Case No. 111(11)2023 U/S 419/420/511/364A/384/340/34 IPC has been registered and investigation is on.