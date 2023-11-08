MPCC to filter leaders who want to rejoin

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: Many of its former leaders and members are seeking a ‘ghar wapsi’ but the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is “not keen” on welcoming many of them back.

“A lot of people want to come back to the congress but we cannot simply accept anyone and everyone because we have certain procedures,” Congress Legislature Party leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.

Recently, AICC secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath claimed that some former Congress leaders in the state were in touch with him for returning to the party.

Lyngdoh said anyone who rejoins Congress has to start all over again as a primary member of the party.

“People have realised now ours is the oldest national party in the country and in politics, we go up and down. The party which has lasted so long cannot just vanish and realising this, the people want to come back,” he said.

On the Manipur situation, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not find time to appeal for peace and calm and this showed the BJP does not care for the Northeast much.

Congress, on the other hand, pays attention to even the smallest of states in the region and recognises and respects the languages, cultures, ways of life, and diversity.

“After December 3 (the date of counting of votes in five states), you will not just see a change but a paradigm shift because the people have realised Congress is the only party that cares for them,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that the INDIA bloc wants to have a caste census, he said: “A majority of the people belong to the OBC, ST, and SC categories. We do not get adequate benefits although we form the largest section of society.”

The Congress leader also said at least three people are willing to contest the Tura Lok Sabha seat. “People are free to apply for tickets but the right candidate would be chosen after approval at various levels, including block,” he said.

MPCC chief and sitting MP, Vincent H Pala will contest from the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Asked about the call from a Congress leader of Garo Hills to all the political parties to unite to fight the NPP for the Tura seat, Lyngdoh said such an understanding would be very good.

‘Our decision to work with NPP in KHADC was a compromise’

MPCC secretary, Manuel Badwar felt the party’s decision to work with the NPP in the KHADC was some kind of a compromise considering the NPP’s proximity to the BJP.

“This is purely my personal observation. Even the party’s central leadership is not very happy with this decision. But it was our state president, Vincent H Pala who managed to convince the central leadership on the collective decision of party MDCs to join the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC,” Badwar told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said the party MDCs joined hands with the NPP with the sole objective to protect the council and look at the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to him, the decision of the MDCs has some justification. They will be in a better position to serve the council by being a part of the EC rather than being in the Opposition, he said.

“Let’s not forget that there is no BJP in the KHADC. But the regional parties like the UDP and the HSPDP are working with the NPP-led MDA government in the state of which the BJP is a part. The two regional parties cannot deny the fact that they have directly or indirectly aligned with the BJP,” Badwar said.

Technically, he said, it is only the Congress that has not aligned with the BJP.

“But I will not deny that this decision (to work with NPP in KHADC) will have some kind of an impact,” the Congress leader said.

At the same time however, he said he does not think this decision will impact the Congress’ prospects in the district council elections next year.

Meanwhile, he said he has decided to seek party’s ticket to contest from Malki-Laitumkhrah constituency in the district council elections.

“Initially, I wanted to allow someone to contest the MDC elections. But now, many are insisting that I should contest,” Badwar, who had unsuccessfully contested this year’s Assembly elections from the East Shillong seat on a Congress ticket, said.

He said the responsibility of an MDC is critical since the latter is a member of a constitutional institution which is concerned about the preservation and protection of traditions, customs and practices of the Khasi indigenous community.

“I know many people look at the position of an MDC as a stepping stone towards becoming an MLA. But I want to be an MDC, for it provides a platform to lift the image of the district council in the eyes of the public,” Badwar said.

He lamented that people are witnessing the various initiatives of the council only a few months ahead of the elections. He said the people, who are at the helms of affairs, should have done so throughout the five years.

“We can do many things if we are serious in our job,” he added.