ASHAs to launch indefinite stir

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 7: The Meghalaya ASHA Workers’ Union (MAWU) on Tuesday decided to launch an indefinite strike in response to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh’s failure to accede to their demand to increase their monthly honorarium.

MAWU president, Mirajune Myrsing told reporters that the minister had stated during their meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that the ASHAs were receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 which was not true.

“In addition to our meagre honorarium, we are denied a number of advantages. We feel obliged to request an increase in our monthly honoraria as a result,” she stated.

The National Health Mission (NHM) is meant to provide the ASHAs with a fixed remuneration of Rs 2,000, she said.

She expressed her regret at the fact that some ASHAs receive a meagre Rs 800 in compensation, even though they are required to complete several tasks.

MAWU adviser, Sonny Kharjana stated that the organisation is requesting an increase in its monthly honoraria from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.