Philanthropist organisations in India raising crescendo on battling climate change

In India too, philanthropic activities have undergone transformation with organisations working on varied areas ranging from mitigating modern lifestyle challenges to undertaking efforts to restore balance in ecology.

With climate change proving to be an ominous threat, sustained efforts are required to create awareness about the serious implications and some organisations were formed with the aim of amplifying the need to adapt so that future generations do not have to bear the brunt of this massive natural transformation.

Raintree Foundation, founded by Leena Dandekar, has been trying to make a difference at the grassroots level through its initiatives.

According to Dandekar, she believes that climate change is a shared responsibility and she did not require any added motivation to focus on building an ecosystem which will preserve landscapes amidst the climate change crisis.

“Climate change is a global challenge that affects every part of our planet. At Raintree Foundation, we believe that climate resilience involves ensuring the stability of our natural environments and the well-being of communities. We work in Velhe situated in the Western Ghats, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with rich biodiversity threatened by climate change and human activity. We are dedicated to creating a development model that harmonises with nature, allowing communities to thrive and the environment to regenerate,” she said.

She added that Raintree covers 15 of the 17 UN sustainable development goals, covering watershed ecology, biodiversity conservation, clean energy, sustainable livelihoods and building resilience in the community.

“We aim to empower them through data-driven approaches, making them stewards of our planet’s future. Addressing climate change is a collective effort, and at Raintree Foundation, we are committed to our role in inspiring others to join us in safeguarding our natural world for future generations,” she added.

IANS