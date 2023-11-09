Kelvin Cinema Festival gets underway in Shillong

Guwahati, Nov 9: The second edition of Kelvin Cinema Festival (KCF) was inaugurated at the U Soso Tham Auditorium on Thursday, with I&PR Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh as the Chief Guest and Kyrmen Shylla as the Guest of Honour.

The first edition of the festival was in 2019 and saw huge participation, however, was paused owing to the pandemic.

The festival boasts of an all women jury with Academy Award Winner for her documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Kartiki Gonsalves, jury member for the Cannes and Berlin film festivals, journalist and Film Critic, Meenakshi Shedde and Cherry Kharshiing, HOD, Dept of Mass Communication, St. Anthony’s College, on the panel.

The unsung heroes Destina Mawrie, Enshon Angelius Lamare, Headingson Ryntathiang and Mina Ram Daimary were also felicitated.