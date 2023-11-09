Raj Bhavan Assam celebrates Foundation Day of Uttarakhand

Guwahati, Nov 9: In a move to foster a sense of belongingness and spirit of Ek Bharat

Shreshtha Bharat, Raj Bhavan Assam under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, celebrated the foundation day of Uttarakhand in the premises of Raj Bhavan here today.

It may be noted that as part of Central government’s decision to celebrate the statehood

days of different states in the Raj Bhavans across the country, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the foundation day of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Kataria paid floral tributes to the icon of Uttarakhand Pandit Govind

Ballabh Pant. He said that during the British rule, the country was weak in agriculture.

Therefore, it had to depend on foreign countries for food. But it was Pt. Ballabh Pant who took unprecedented initiatives which led to development of the agriculture sector of the country.

The Governor during his speech expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the

Union Home Minister for having taken the decision in celebrating the statehood day of different states of Indian union which has given an opportunity to the people of others states to participate and celebrate the vibrant diversity of India. This has also paved the way for strengthening the federal structure and unity of the country, the Governor added.A goodwill video message from the Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. General Gurmit Singh

was also played at the function.

The programme was attended by Joint Director SIB Tarun Kumar, personnel from 18th

Garhwal Rifles and Indian Army and officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.