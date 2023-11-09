NPP denies ‘pressure’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The NPP on Wednesday said there is neither any division within the party nor is it facing any pressure to allot the ticket to a particular individual for the Shillong seat in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Cabinet Minister and NPP spokesperson, Marcuise N Marak told reporters the party will take a unanimous decision on the candidate.

“It (NPP) is a combination of leaders, so, obviously, there will be arguments and opinions,” he said.

He also said that divergent opinions are needed before arriving at a unanimous decision. He said the discussions are on.

The NPP is reportedly facing a lot of pressure from the state’s prominent business house, Dhar Group, to award the ticket for the Shillong seat to former Mawhati MLA, Dasakhiatbha Lamare. The Dhar Group is reportedly being backed by six to seven MLAs.

“The decision has not been taken, so there is no question of confusion. We will select the best candidate who will be accepted by people. There is no pressure,” Marak said.

Talking about the probable candidates, he said, “I don’t know exactly but there are a few. Hima Shangpliang is also there. Dasakhiat is totally a new name for me. The party will take a call and it will be intimated to you.”

Marak said a committee will find out the candidates and refer the same to the party’s high command. He said the candidate will be selected based on the winnability factor.

He said it is good if there are too many aspirants.

“It means it is healthy as everyone is keen to contest and represent our state in Delhi. But at the end of the day, only one candidate will be selected and given the ticket,” he said.

“We have a new state president and he is taking some time. We will decide on the candidate once he reconstitutes his committee,” Marak added.