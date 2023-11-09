Govt to meet HPC on Nov 15 or 16

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The state government on Wednesday told the High Court of Meghalaya that the proposed meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) would take place on November 15 or 16.

The court heard arguments from respondents’ attorney, R. Khatri, and Advocate-General Amit Kumar.

The AG stated that the state government had proposed calling a meeting of the HPC to resolve any outstanding concerns or disagreements between the two parties once and for all.

The AG also stated that in order to allow the parties to meet and resolve disagreements peacefully, the HPC may suggest alternative dates if it is not suitable for them to attend the aforementioned meeting on the specified dates.

The court declared that it would not move forward at this time and would instead permit the parties to meet as suggested. The government was also asked to prepare a report on the outcome of the meeting and submit it before the court.