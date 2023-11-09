Shillong LS seat hurdle for NPP

Many within the party do not like Dhar brothers calling the shots, senior leaders said

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Differences appear to have cropped up among the NPP leaders over nominating one of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

There have been reports that some NPP leaders were keen on bringing Trinamool Congress leader, George B Lyngdoh aboard but the possibility was negated after the influential Dhar brothers advised the party to field Dasakhiatbha Lamare as the candidate for the Shillong seat.

Senior NPP leaders on Wednesday confirmed to The Shillong Times that Lyngdoh backed out after the name of Lamare surfaced.

It is learnt that some senior NPP leaders, including party president Prestone Tynsong, favoured fielding Lyngdoh as the party’s Shillong candidate as he enjoys support in the Ri-Bhoi district and is quite popular in the Khasi Hills districts.

That Lyngdoh had a “change of mind” became apparent from his recent statements criticising the NPP-led MDA government for slip-ups.

According to party sources, the push for Lamare has unnerved the supporters of H.M. Shangpliang, who left the BJP and joined the NPP recently. A section of the party wants Shangpliang to be the NPP nominee for the Shillong LS seat.

Many within the party are also not happy with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said to be focusing his attention on the Garo Hills region. Tynsong has reportedly been asked to look after the Khasi Hills region while the Dhar brothers have been taking care of the Jaintia Hills region.

“We feel that Sangma, as the national president of the party, should look after the activities of the NPP across the state and not only Garo Hills,” an NPP veteran said.

He also said that there is resentment within the party over the style of functioning of the Dhar brothers who wanted Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla to become the NPP state president and not Tynsong.