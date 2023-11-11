Extortion case: RBYO chief detained

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Nov 10: The president of the Ri-Bhoi Youth Organisation (RBYO), Baiateilang Lapang, was detained by the Ri Bhoi Police in connection with an extortion case that occurred in the Byrnihat area.

Giri Prasad, Superintendent of Police of Ri-Bhoi, said Lapang was detained on Thursday night and will be questioned about an alleged extortion case in Byrnihat, specifically at a petrol station.

The Ri-Bhoi police has served a notice under Section 41A to Lapang and has not been arrested, the SP said.

An official said Lapang has been forwarded to Shillong Police as he is wanted here in connection with a series of extortion cases. Police have recovered several extortion notes bearing Lapang’s signature demanding a varying range of money from traders.