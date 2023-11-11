Railways overcome Meghalaya in U-23 State A Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 10: Despite a valiant effort that brought Meghalaya within striking distance of victory, they faced a 32-run defeat against Railways in the final match of the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy, a domestic one-day tournament organized by the BCCI.

The contest unfolded on Thursday in Chandigarh, serving as the designated venue for all of Meghalaya’s matches in the tournament. Unfortunately, the team faced disappointment throughout, suffering losses to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, and ultimately Railways.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Meghalaya exhibited a commendable bowling performance, restricting Railways to 219 runs in 47.2 overs. This marked the first instance in the tournament where Meghalaya successfully bowled out their opponents.

Aryan Borah emerged as the standout performer with his spin bowling, claiming figures of 3/30 in 7.2 overs. The remaining five bowlers also made vital contributions, with Badonnam J Mylliemngap (2/36 in 10 overs) and Manish Sharma (2/48 in 10) securing two wickets each. PM Santhosh (1/19 in 5), Sudhir Sahani (1/30 in 7), and Agreas Chamcham Sangma (1/54 in 8) each chipped in with a wicket.

Meghalaya’s chase started on a positive note, with Sachin Kumar (41 from 86 deliveries) and Nishanta Chakraborty (46 from 25) forming a promising 58-run partnership for the first wicket in just 9.2 overs. Nishanta’s aggressive batting, featuring six fours and two sixes, set the tone.

Several middle-order batsmen contributed before succumbing to dismissals, leading Meghalaya to a precarious position at 157/7 with 63 runs required for victory from 57 balls.The team’s resilience was showcased by Manish and Sudhir, who added 22 runs for the eighth wicket. However, Manish’s dismissal for 27 from 31 deliveries marked a turning point, and the tail-enders couldn’t stay long enough. Meghalaya ultimately fell short, with Sudhir remaining unbeaten on 16 from 13 deliveries as they were bundled out for 187 in 44.5 overs.

Despite Meghalaya’s determined fight and standout performances in both bowling and batting, the team faced a series of setbacks in the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy.

The tournament, marked by moments of brilliance and resilience, ultimately concluded with Railways emerging victorious. While the disappointment of the loss may linger, Meghalaya’s journey in the competition showcased their potential and the spirit of competition that defines domestic cricket.

As the players reflect on the challenges and victories, they undoubtedly carry valuable experiences that will contribute to their growth in the cricketing arena.There is a sense of determination to learn from the tournament’s highs and lows. The bowling unit’s commendable effort in dismissing Railways for 219 highlighted Meghalaya’s capabilities.