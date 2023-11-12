Cultural Fusion at Shillong’s ‘Vintage Vogue’ Diwali festival

The ‘Vintage Vogue Fashion and Lifestyle’ Exhibition turned heads in this festive season as people flocked to purchase unique items for their homes and loved ones. Showcasing an array of products, from home décor and clothing brands to accessories, skincare, and diverse food options, the event was a delightful spectacle.
Organizers Ms. Paridhi Agarwal
In addition to promoting commerce, the organizers highlighted the collaborative aspect of such exhibitions. They emphasized the importance of connection in today’s world, where entrepreneurs can share ideas and support each other’sgrowth.
Stall owners eagerly shared the stories behind their products, demonstrating dedication and hard work.
Ishika Agarwal, owner of ‘Meraki – The Resin Art Studio,’specializes in customized resin art, including Varmalapreservations
Mr. Andrew Suting, owner of ‘Bachaiga Café,’
Vineta Jain, Senior Sales Executive of ‘Aromatic Garden Essence,’ emphasized their natural products, free from added colors and artificial fragrances. They focus on providing solutions for hair and skin issues, catering to a holistic approach.
Shruti Agarwal, owner of ‘Nimrit,’ takes pride in offering pure and homemade products, ensuring nutrients are preserved for health-conscious consumers.
The enthusiastic crowd at the exhibition embraced the festive spirit, purchasing a variety of items ranging from clothes to home décor. In times like these, people seek to uplift their energy and make their festivals more special. The ‘Vintage Vogue’ Exhibition not only showcased products but also became a platform for connections, creativity, and community spirit.