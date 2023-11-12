Cultural Fusion at Shillong’s ‘Vintage Vogue’ Diwali festival

The ‘Vintage Vogue Fashion and Lifestyle’ Exhibition turned heads in this festive season as people flocked to purchase unique items for their homes and loved ones. Showcasing an array of products, from home décor and clothing brands to accessories, skincare, and diverse food options, the event was a delightful spectacle.

Organizers Ms. Paridhi Agarwal and Ms. Jyoti Agarwalexpresse d their excitement about hosting the exhibition in Shillong. They encouraged visitors to explore over 30 stalls, featuring products from both Guwahati and Shillong. The concept was to bring various stalls under one roof, allowing people to discover and experience each one.

In addition to promoting commerce, the organizers highlighted the collaborative aspect of such exhibitions. They emphasized the importance of connection in today’s world, where entrepreneurs can share ideas and support each other’sgrowth.

Stall owners eagerly shared the stories behind their products, demonstrating dedication and hard work.

Ishika Agarwal, owner of ‘Meraki – The Resin Art Studio,’specializes in customized resin art, including Varmalapreservations . She shared her passion for handmade and customized creations.

Mr. Andrew Suting, owner of ‘Bachaiga Café,’ transitioned from being a photographer to opening a café during the Covid-19 lockdown. Specializing in unique waffle making, he introduced different types of waffle makers to Shillong. In addition to this, he also specializes in making momos and other dishes. He opened this café with the intention of providing employment for the people, thanks to God’s blessings.

Vineta Jain, Senior Sales Executive of ‘Aromatic Garden Essence,’ emphasized their natural products, free from added colors and artificial fragrances. They focus on providing solutions for hair and skin issues, catering to a holistic approach.

Shruti Agarwal, owner of ‘Nimrit,’ takes pride in offering pure and homemade products, ensuring nutrients are preserved for health-conscious consumers.

The enthusiastic crowd at the exhibition embraced the festive spirit, purchasing a variety of items ranging from clothes to home décor. In times like these, people seek to uplift their energy and make their festivals more special. The ‘Vintage Vogue’ Exhibition not only showcased products but also became a platform for connections, creativity, and community spirit.