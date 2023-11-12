Millets song featuring PM gets Grammy nomination

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: A millet-themed song, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earned a coveted nomination for the Grammy Awards on Friday.

Titled Abundance of Millets, the composition was released in June with a focus on promoting the health benefits of nutritious cereal.

The rendition, performed by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah, widely known as Falu, and her husband Gaurav Shah, has been nominated in the best global music performance category.

Falu revealed the collaborative effort with Prime Minister Modi, citing their meeting in Delhi last year as the catalyst. During this meeting, PM Modi proposed the idea of crafting a song to address hunger, leveraging the influential role of music in instigating positive change. (Agencies)