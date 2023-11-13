Akshay Kumar joins ‘Jai Jawan’ in honoring Indian Army on Diwali

Shillong, November 13: Actor Akshay Kumar marked this Diwali by spending a day with the Jawans, commemorating the ‘Jai Jawan’ series dedicated to honoring the Indian Army’s courage and valor.

As per IANS, expressing his enthusiasm, Akshay shared, “I am thrilled to be here. My father served in the army, so my heart has always been tied to it. Witnessing the uniform fills me with pride, and I feel privileged to be present.”

During his visit, the actor observed various army demonstrations, including the water plume technique, diverse IED methods, and combat engineer tasks like constructing bridges, helipads, and demolition activities. Engaging actively, Akshay posed questions and absorbed insights into the challenges faced by the army in protecting the nation.

In his interactions with the jawans, Akshay conveyed his excitement about participating in the episode and emphasized his profound connection to the army.