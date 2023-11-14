ASHA workers hit streets in protest against MDA govt

Jowai, Nov 14: The West Jaintia Hills District Asha Association (WJHDSA) under Meghalaya Asha Workers Union (MAWU) on 14th November organised a rally today from Tympang Club playground via Iawmusiang to Daimasi playground, Ladthalaboh carrying written placards with slogans denouncing MDA government.

The marching by Asha West Jaintia Hills was to address the government concerning the meagre monthly payment of only Rs 2000 which can hardly meet the present-time expenditure.

MAWU president M. June Myrchiang said ”the govrrnment has no right to command Asha workers provided that the mother has no accountability towards her children”. It is further alleged that the government had paid no heed to Asha’s basic necessities.

She also stated that the newly introduced Apps “Asha First” has put the employees in trouble in executing different incentives transaction.

The president had given a clear cut message to the government that they would never bow down untill their demands are fulfilled.