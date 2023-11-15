No pressure to pick Dasakhiat, says Tynsong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: NPP state chief and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that he is unaware of any pressure on his party to select former Mawhati legislator Dasakhiatbha Lamare as the NPP’s candidate from the Shillong parliamentary seat.

“I am not aware of any such report,” he said while replying to a query on the reported pressure on the NPP to pick Lamare for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

There have been reports that the Dhar Group, a prominent business house, has been exerting pressure on the party to nominate Lamare from Shillong. The group is said to be backed by six to seven MLAs.

Speculations are also rife that a section of NPP leaders was keen on bringing Trinamool Congress leader, George B. Lyngdoh aboard but the possibility was negated after the influential Dhar brothers advised the party to field Lamare.

Party insiders said the push for Lamare has unnerved the supporters of H.M. Shangpliang, who left the BJP and joined the NPP recently. Some party leaders want Shangpliang to be the NPP nominee for the Shillong LS seat.

Meanwhile, Tynsong said the name of the NPP’s candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats would be announced by November-end. He also said that the party has five to six aspirants for the seats.