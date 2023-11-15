NEHU VC officially calls JAC for parley

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: In what may be termed as the breaking of the ice, NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Tuesday officially invited the agitating Join Action Committee (JAC) for a discussion on their charter of demands.

Informing this, JAC chairman Lakhon Kma said the VC, in an official communication to the committee, has indicated that he is keen on solving the various issues raised by them.

“We are happy to see that good sense has prevailed since the VC has realised the need to resolve on their charter demands in the best interest of the university,” Kma said. However, the JAC’s indefinite strike, which will enter its third day on Wednesday, would go on, he said.

A discussion will be held by the JAC, which comprises NEHUTA, NEHUSU and NEHUNSA, on the VC’s official communication on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that there is pressure on the VC to resolve the ongoing controversy in the university and that the people at the helms of power are not very happy with the ongoing tussle between the VC and the JAC, which has put the university in bad light.

It may however be noted that the VC has been on leave from October 9, and is expected to return by Wednesday evening.

The JAC started their indefinite strike on Monday, and the normal functioning of the university was affected because of it. All classrooms of various departments were empty since there were no classes taken in view of the indefinite strike. But many students could be seen inside the campus, especially in the Central Library of the university.