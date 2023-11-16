NEHU VC to hold crucial meeting with JAC today

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 15: A crucial meeting between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and North-Eastern Hill University Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla will be held at the VC’s conference room at 11.30 am on Thursday.

JAC chairman Lakhon Kma said the meeting will be followed by a general assembly outside the VC’s office where the JAC will share the outcome with its members and decide the future course of action.

The JAC comprises NEHUTA, NEHUSU and NEHUNSA. Kma said the members of all the three organisations have been asked to assemble outside the VC’s office when the meeting is on. He also said that the ongoing indefinite strike will continue on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the VC expressed concerns over the prevailing situation in the university as the strike is affecting academic atmosphere as well as normal functioning of the university.

In a communication to the JAC, Prof Shukla expressed his desire to hold a dialogue to amicably settle the issues once and for all, for the betterment of the university.

Earlier, the JAC had stated that it is ready to talk to the VC and the university administration if technical officer/senior consultant Rohit Prasad is removed from service.

The JAC maintains that Prasad was appointed against the norms laid out in the varsity’s rules, a charge that the VC has dismissed.