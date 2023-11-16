Work begins on multi-level parking area at Mawkhar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The construction work on the office/cum automated multi-level parking garage at Mawkhar has finally begun. The project is being developed as part of an effort to improve Shillong’s parking infrastructure, which is severely lacking.

Due to the increasing traffic on the roads, parking spaces are currently desperately needed in the city.

The multi-level parking area, being constructed as part of the Shillong Smart City project, is expected to be completed by March 2025.

The project is being executed by Aloysius Arengh in collaboration with LT Elevator Private Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 20.30 crore.

Concurrently, three multilevel parking lots in the city are undergoing retrofitting and upgrading, with completion scheduled for March 2025. Avantika Contractor (I) Limited is carrying out the projects.