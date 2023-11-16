Over 8000 ex-rebels rehabilitated in past 2 years: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 16: As many as 8756 former militants have been rehabilitated under the Swavalamban scheme in the past two years, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

“Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, a large number of militants have shunned the path of violence and decided to help us build a new Assam. Under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy and Swavalamban scheme they received skill development training and are now leading a dignified life,” the chief minister said.

It may be noted that the Swavalamban scheme was conceived by the Assam government in 2019 to provide a means of livelihood to militants joining the mainstream, and enable them to live a dignified life.

The home and political department had initiated the scheme through which entrepreneurship and skill development will be imparted to former cadres of insurgent groups in a phased manner.

Out of the 8756 former insurgents who have been rehabilitated in the past couple of years, 4203 cadres are from National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB); 1926 cadres are from Karbi outfits while 1182 rebels are from Adivasi outfits.

Last month, as many as 1,182 former rebels, belonging to five Adivasi militant groups along with three factions, were provided fixed deposit certificates worth Rs 4 lakh each by the state government as part of their rehabilitation process after joining the mainstream.

Moreover, a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh each was distributed among 181 former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) recently to enable them to reintegrate into the society.