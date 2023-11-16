Seminar on ‘Look East Policy’ and its impact on NE held

Tura, Nov 16: A seminar on the theme ‘Look East Policy’ was on Thursday held at the Don Bosco College in Tura. The seminar, organized by the Department of History, aimed to shed light on the implications of the ‘Look East Policy’ initiated by the Indian government in the early 1990s and its potential extension towards a ‘Look South Policy.’

Speaking during the seminar, Rajya Sabha Member, Dr. W. R. Kharlukhi, delivered a lecture on the theme “Look East Policy and its Impact on NEI to Look South Policy”. Kharlukhi expanded the discourse beyond the ‘Look East Policy’ to include the concept of a ‘Look South Policy.’ He underscored the potential benefits of such a policy, particularly in enhancing trade and commerce between the state of Meghalaya and the neighboring country, Bangladesh.

The event witnessed another insightful presentation by Dr. Charles Reuben Lyngdoh, Head of the Political Science PG Section at Synod College, Shillong, who also explored the same topic from a distinct perspective. Both speakers delved into the profound impact of these policies on the socio-economic landscape of the Garo Hills region.

Lyngdoh, speaking specifically in the context of Garo Hills, highlighted the region’s economic potential. He emphasized that with the right opportunities and determination, the economic condition of the people in Garo Hills could flourish significantly. Dr. Lyngdoh cited examples, such as Garo Hills pineapples being sold in Dubai, as indicators of the untapped economic opportunities that could lead to job creation.

The ‘Look East Policy,’ initiated to strengthen economic and strategic ties with East and Southeast Asian countries, has been instrumental in fostering economic integration, infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and cultural exchanges. The emphasis was on enhancing connectivity through the development of roads and ports to facilitate smoother trade and people-to-people interactions.

The seminar also featured contributions from Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal of Don Bosco College, Dr. Barbara S. Sangma, IQAC Coordinator, and Dr. Sangra A. Sangma, Head of the History Department at Don Bosco College, Tura. The session concluded with an engaging questions and answers session where students raised pertinent questions, seeking clarification on the intricacies of the ‘Look East Policy’ and its implications.