LS polls: NPP likely to give Shillong ticket to Ampareen

SHILLONG, Nov 18: A new development in the race for the NPP ticket from the Shillong Parliamentary seat is the appearance of Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as the chosen candidate by the party hierarchy.

NPP national president Conrad K Sangma and NPP state president & Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong reportedly attended a meeting organised at her home to gain the support and approval of her family and close friends.

According to an NPP insider, Lyngdoh made a plea to the party’s upper echelons, and the senior party officials approved it.

Additionally, it was disclosed that she is backed by the majority of NPP leaders, including the “influential” Dhar and company.

According to earlier reports, some NPP leaders were keen on bringing Trinamool Congress leader, George B Lyngdoh aboard but the possibility was negated after the “influential” Dhar brothers “advised” the party to field Dasakhiatbha Lamare as the candidate for the Shillong seat.

Senior NPP leaders had stated that George backed out after the name of Lamare surfaced.

That George had a “change of mind” became apparent from his recent statements criticising the NPP-led MDA government for slip-ups.

According to party sources, the push for Lamare had unnerved the supporters of HM Shangpliang, who left the BJP and joined the NPP recently. A section of the party wanted Shangpliang to be the NPP nominee for the Shillong LS seat.

The sources also said that there is resentment within the party over the style of functioning of the Dhar brothers who wanted Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla to become the NPP state president and not Tynsong.

However, with Ampareen’s name now figuring in the scheme of things, all speculations will now be put to rest about the NPP candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

As far as Tura is concerned, sitting NPP MP, Agatha Sangma looks set to seek re-election in the poll scheduled next year.