NEIGRIHMS to offer 100 MBBS seats from next year

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 18: In what can be termed as positive news for the state, as many as 100 MBBS seats will be available at NEIGRIHMS from the next academic session, up from the current 50.

NEIGRIHMS Director Nalin Mehta stated on Saturday that starting in the following year, there will be 100 seats available for Bsc Nursing, in addition to 100 MBBS seats.

He claimed that Meghalaya would gain from the additional seats, particularly as Mizoram’s seats are currently being reduced due to the establishment of their own medical institution and the growth in Meghalaya’s component.

He stated that the central government’s paperwork is moving along quickly and that the institute has already begun the recruitment process for manpower strengthening.

The prestigious institute, which has recently witnessed an exodus of doctors to AIIMS Guwahati, and other medical institutes, is reportedly making an attempt to fill the vacant posts by conducting a series of interviews.

It should be noted that, in order to pursue their MBBS degrees, aspirants from Meghalaya currently rely either on the central/ state quota or the NEIGRIHMS.

This is because, despite the state having existed for more than 50 years, Meghalaya is still investigating ways to establish a medical college, while nearly all of the other Northeastern states have established medical colleges of their own.