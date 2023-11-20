Apple 24‑inch iMac with M3 chip a huge leap in performance for all tasks

Shillong, November 20: Millions of users love Apple iMac which is the beast of a machine across daily tasks — from creativity to productivity and some high-end gaming and streaming in between. The world’s best all-in-one desktop computer is now here with the blazing-fast M3 silicon and up to 2 times faster performance in its strikingly thin design with an expansive 4.5K Retina display.

From editing films and documentaries to making sense of sensitive medical data at a hospital, from a working professional at a design startup to educational needs or seamless video conferencing, the new 24-inch iMac makes the machine even more powerful and more capable.

The M3 chip brings another huge leap in performance to iMac, featuring an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.

The new iMac is up to 2x faster than the previous generation with M1 and you will feel the speed and power of M3 in everything you perform, from multitasking across everyday productivity apps to exploring creative passions like editing high-resolution photos or multiple streams of 4K video.

Featuring the next-generation GPU of M3, iMac supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, providing more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows for extremely realistic gaming experiences, and making three-dimensional design and creation even faster.

So what is different from the previous M1 iteration?

Safari performs up to 30 per cent faster, oProductivity apps like Microsoft Excel perform up to 30 per cent faster and games load even faster, and you will experience up to 50 per cent faster frame rates.

From content creation to video editing or photography, iMac is perfect for the creative souls.

Now you can edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video, which is 3x more than before, produce video projects in Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro up to 2x faster and process photos in apps like Adobe Photoshop up to 2x faster.

iMac features a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, a P3 wide colour gamut, over a billion colours, and 500 nits of brightness.

Available in a spectrum of seven vibrant colours (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver), the machine delivers a vivid and brilliant viewing experience, whether users are working on presentations, managing their small businesses, editing photos, or watching movies and shows.

For Intel-based upgraders, iMac with M3 delivers a huge difference in performance and features.

If you are upgrading, you will experience 4x faster performance than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac model, and up to 2.5x faster performance when compared to the most popular 27-inch iMac models.

You will also get its industry-leading camera, speakers, and mics, the advanced technologies of Apple silicon, like the Neural Engine and media engine, and the option to choose Touch ID.

Additionally, the Migration Assistant feature makes getting started on the Mac easy, and Continuity features let you work effortlessly between iPhone and their other Apple devices.

iMac comes with new, bold, colour-matched wallpapers, and its strikingly thin, all-in-one design measures just 11.5 millimetres, which is only possible with Apple silicon.

With the Continuity feature, iMac delivers a seamless experience with iPhone and other Apple devices on a big, beautiful screen.

You can send a message or answer a phone call right from their iMac, or scan a document with their iPhone and watch it instantly appear on their iMac.

With the Universal Clipboard feature, they can easily copy images, video, or text from an app on iPhone and seamlessly paste them into another app on a nearby iMac.

macOS Sonoma brings a rich set of features to iMac that make work and play even more powerful. Widgets unlock an entirely new way to personalise. You can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their iMac.

Video conferencing gets more engaging with great features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality.

With Game Mode, gaming gets even better by prioritising graphics tasks to deliver consistently high frame rates and drastically reducing latency with wireless accessories, so you can enjoy even more immersive gameplay with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The new 24-inch iMac with M3 is now available in India. iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 129,900 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver.

iMac with 10-core GPU starts at Rs 154,900 and Rs 144,900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

With Apple Trade In, you can trade in your current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. You also get a free online personal session with an Apple specialist, get products set up in select stores, including help with data transfer, and receive guidance on how to make iMac work the way you want.

Conclusion: The new iMac with M3 is incredible for anyone, especially those who haven’t yet upgraded from Intel, providing a giant leap in performance and capabilities only possible with Apple silicon.

iMac with M3 is perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. (IANS)