KSU unit in NEHU urges VC to act against varsity official accused in molesting woman official

Shillong, Niv 20: The KSU NEHU Unit has urged the vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla to take immediate action against assistant sports director of the university, Nantu Das for allegedly molesting a woman official who is supposed to accompany the women’s team that will be participating at the inter-university tournament to be held in Odisha from next week.

After allegedly molesting the woman official, Das had surrendered himself before the police on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the VC here on Monday, KSU NEHU unit president, Sandy Sohtun informed that the VC has sought two days’ time from them to examine on the action to be initiated against Das.

“We will agitate if the VC fails to act,” Sohtun said.

According to him, the university has sought the service of the victim to accompany the women’s team for the tournament.

Informing that the victim was requested by the accused to come to the university on Sunday, Sohtun said that the assistant sports director on his own had gone to pick up the victim from Umshyrpi which is not permissible.

“Not only this, why was she asked to report on a Sunday which was not a working day,” the KSU NEHU unit president said.

According to him, the victim was taken to Kiang Nangbah old guest house.

He said that it was at the old guest house that the assistant sports director allegedly tried to sexually molest her.

“But the victim resisted and finally managed to escape from the clutches of the accused,” Sohtun said.

The KSU NEHU unit president said that they had rushed to the old guest house and found only the victim since he (Das) had already escaped.

“We were told that he had asked the police to escort him to the Mawlai police station,” he said.

Informing that they had waited for the arrival of the family members, he said that the family members when they arrived took a decision to file an FIR.

“We went to the police station to file the FIR. We saw the assistant sports director was under the custody of the police. The victim was then taken for the medical examination by the police as per the procedure,” KSU NEHU unit president said.

Meanwhile, NEHUSU has demanded immediate removal of Das from the office for outraging a woman’s modesty.

“We appeal to the student community to come together and protest against the act of sexual violence,” the NEHUSU stated.