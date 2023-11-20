What was Guv doing for three years: SC questions TN Governor over delay in clearing Bills

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the Governor returned 10 out of 12 Bills pending with him for his assent only after a notice was issued by the top court on Tamil Nadu government’s plea.

“These Bills have been pending since January 2020. It means that the Governor took the decision after the Court issued notice. What was he doing for three years? Why should the Governor wait for the parties to approach the Supreme Court?” the bench asked.

On November 10, while issuing notice to the Union government, the apex court had said that the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government raises a “matter of serious concern”.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Assembly in a special session on Saturday re-adopted 10 Bills, which were sent back by the Governor for reconsideration.

In its writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that the Governor has positioned himself as a “political rival” to the legitimately elected state government.

It said that Bills passed 2-3 years ago are still pending with the Governor, who is not granting sanction for prosecution of ministers or MLAs involved in corruption cases, nor clearing files relating to remission of prisoners.

IANS