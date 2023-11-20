Statistical workshop to enhance analytical prowess of students being held at NEHU  

Tura, Nov 20: In a bid to enhance the analytical prowess of students, research scholars and faculty, the Department of Management and Placement & Counselling Cell, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus in Association with Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata is hosting a comprehensive statistical workshop. The weeklong event, which began on Monday will continue till November 25>

The workshop drew participants from various academic disciplines, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of statistical analysis. Attendees included students, researchers, and faculty members eager to delve into the world of statistics and harness its power in their respective fields.

Prof. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, Head of the Department of Management, NEHU Tura Campus, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, saying, “Statistics plays a pivotal role in decision-making processes across diverse fields. Our goal is to empower participants with the skills needed to navigate and interpret data effectively, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making through R software.”

The workshop covered a wide range of topics, including basic statistical concepts, data visualization techniques, and advanced statistical tools with R. Participants would engage in hands-on sessions using popular statistical software, gaining practical experience in analyzing real-world datasets.

Prof. Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Prof. Abhishek Mukherjee of ISI, Kolkata, renowned experts in statistical research, shared insights on the evolving landscape of statistical methods and their applications in contemporary research.

The interactive sessions shall provide a platform for participants to discuss challenges, exchange ideas, and explore innovative approaches to statistical analysis.

Earlier, the Campus Director of NEHU Tura Campus, Prof. Sujata Gurudev commended the initiative, emphasizing the university’s commitment to providing holistic education. She said, “In an era where data is abundant, statistical literacy is a valuable skill. This workshop aligns with our mission to produce well-rounded graduates equipped to address the challenges of the modern world.”