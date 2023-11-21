NEIGRIHMS critical care block to be ready in six months

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The critical care block at NEIGRIHMS will be finished in six months, which will provide the state with much-needed relief in the fight against infectious diseases.

Speaking with The Shillong Times on Monday, NEIGRIHMS Director, Nalin Mehta stated that this 150-bed block will be used for isolation and infectious disorders like Covid-19, and that it would be a very high-tech, critical care facility.

Additionally, the director of the institute has high hopes that the project will be finished ahead of schedule.

The construction of the critical care block, which will cost Rs 180 crore and be used to treat highly contagious infectious diseases, has been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The main purpose of the critical care block is that during the outbreak of any contagious disease, standard hospital care will remain unaffected.