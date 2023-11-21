Govt to conduct study to increase output from power project

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The state government has chosen to carry out a technical research in order to increase the power output of the Riangdo power project, which is now under construction, from 3 MW to 6 MW.

The decision was made during the inspection led by Power Minister AT Mondal, MeECL CMD Sanjay Goyal, and other officials, including the directors of MePDCL and MePGCL.

According to Mondal, the 3 MW Riangdo project would be finished in 2025. It is situated in Swangre hamlet, along the Riangdo River, approximately 3 km from Shallang in the West Khasi Hills District.

The government is eager to upgrade it to a 6 MW project because the river’s water flow is satisfactory.

Mondal also reassured the locals that MeECL will take immediate action to address any issues they had with the land and compensation.