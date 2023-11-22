Meghalaya not to raise monthly honorarium of ASHA workers

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya Government on Wednesday decided not to accept the demand of the ASHA workers to increase their monthly honorarium from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000.

Instead, the state government has decided to implement the Community-based Health Incentive (CHI) to compensate the ASHA workers for the transportation expenses for shifting the patients to any of the health centres.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting with the leaders of the Meghalaya Accredited Social Health Activist Workers Union (MASHAWU), Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that they have the proposal for implementing of the CHI during the meeting with Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.

“We have placed the proposal before ASHA workers on this new initiative which we plan to implement,” Lyngdoh said.

Informing that this new scheme will be implemented through the Dorbar Shnongs, she said that the state government will closely be working with the ASHA workers for the interest of the people of the State.

She also informed that they have decided to constitute a committee in the various districts to look into the problems faced by the ASHA workers.

The leaders of MAWSHAWU are still having discussions whether to accept or reject this offer of the government.

Principal Secretary in-charge of Health department, Sampath Kumar and Commissioner and Secretary of Health, Joram Beda were also present in the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the MAWSHAWU had planned an indefinite sit-in at the Main Secretariat on November 27 in addition to holding a protest march.