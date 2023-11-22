Field visit report alarming: HC on illegal coal mining

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: The 18th interim report by Justice (retired) BP Katakey, who conducted field visits to East Jaintia Hills and other areas, has been deemed alarming by the High Court of Meghalaya. The High Court declared, “A perusal of the report is alarming.” The attention of the court was also drawn to an order wherein the court had directed the state government to look into the allegations levelled against the private respondent therein and also allowed the state to file an affidavit in response to the affidavit filed by the petitioner. “It has also been submitted that no affidavit has been forthcoming. Accordingly, it is expected that on the next date such affidavit will be on board,” the court said. It was also submitted by the counsel on behalf of the petitioner that affidavit has since been filed.