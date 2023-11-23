SGH transport employees go without pay for close to 3 years, one dies waiting for it

Tura, Nov 23: At least 6 contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills (SGH) have allegedly not received their salaries for over 2 years with one employee tragically passing away with dues of over 20 months still to be paid to him.

According to a source from the department, some of the employees have pending dues stretching to over 36 months. As per the document available, the six employees have been identified as Miltder G Momin, Sebastian T Sangma, Babit M Sangma, Anurag S Sangma, Why Ch Marak, Chesrang Ch Sangma. While the first 4 were employed contractually in the year 2018, Why joined the department in 2019 and Chesrang in 2022. They were to be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 9000 per month.

Further the statement of wages paid showed only 23 months salaries being paid to the first five and no salary as yet paid to Chesrang. Their dues, as per the statement showed Rs 342,000 due for Miltder, Rs 336,840 due for Miltder, Rs 306,000 for Babit, Rs 234000 due to Anurag, Rs 180000 due to the now deceased Why and Rs 99,000 due to Chesrang. These were pending dues in the month of March this year and have continued to increase over the past 6-7 months.

“There have been regular reports sent by the DTO office of SGH to the transport department over the pending salaries. We work as helpers and run our family with our earnings but have continued to be denied what is rightfully our due for more than 2 years now. How do we survive without food on our table,” asked one of the employees on condition of anonymity.

The employees stated that they want the government to understand their plight and release their pending due without any further delay.

“There is the holiday season ahead as well as our families and children to take care of, including their studies. The department and government should understand what we are feeling right now and release our dues without any further delay,” added the employee.

