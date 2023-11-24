KSU shuts down establishments on Seng Kut Snem

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The KSU on Thursday shut down banks, offices and institutions after they were found opening on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem.

The union also closed down the post office located at Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills.

They also asked the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) to close down.

The union pointed out that this is not the only occasion that many offices and private institutions remain opened on a day that has been declared holiday by the state government.

Government orders were defied even during other indigenous festivals and observations such as Shad Nongkrem, Shad Suk Mynsiem, U Tirot singh Day, U Kiang Nangbah Day, U Soso Tham Day, KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said on Thursday.

On so many occasions the KSU had to step in to shut down these institutions, he added.

The KSU stated that the message from the union is clear and it is high time for the state government to do something.

The union has urged the government to issue a strong direction and come with a notification that all these institutions must follow order and respect the sentiments of the indigenous people.