3 shops gutted in Williamnagar

Williamnagar, Nov 25: At least 3 shops were completely gutted after a fire, suspected to be from a leaking LPG cylinder burst at about 11 AM this morning in the district headquarter of East Garo Hills – Williamnagar.

The incident took place near the Rongrenggre HS School near the Soil Market area of the town. The fire was quickly doused after information reached the police and fire department. As per reports, two tea stalls and one fast food counter were completely gutted in the subsequent fire from the cylinder blast.

“There were no reported injuries or casualties in the incident. Prima facie, it looks like a LPG cylinder blast which led to the fire. We were able to control the same quickly,” informed SP of EGH, Ringrang TG Momin.