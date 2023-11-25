NCC Car Rally’s final leg flagged off at Tura’s Don Bosco College

Tura, Nov 25: The concluding leg of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) – North Eastern Region car rally, a spectacular journey covering diverse landscapes and communities, was flagged off at Don Bosco College in Tura.

The rally, part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the NCC, commenced on Nov 6 from Shillong before weaving its way through several cities, encompassing a multitude of cultural experiences.

The final leg, which entered Tura on Nov 24 at 4:30 PM, was welcomed with exuberance by the cadets of the 41 Meghalaya NCC Battalion. Deputy Commissioner of WGH, Jagdish Chelani IAS, officially flagged off the rally at Don Bosco College, marking the completion of a remarkable journey.

The NCC Car Rally made its way through a diverse route, including stops at Haflong, Dharmanagar, Aizwal, Masimpur, Diphu, Kohima, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Zero, Itanagar, Tawang, Kalaktang, Barpeta, Kokrajhar before reaching Tura.

The rally of 14 cars is being led by Major General Gagan Deep, ADG of NCC NER with the theme ‘Unity and Discipline’ as it traversed the northeastern terrain.

“The event at Don Bosco College, Tura was not just a conclusion but a celebration, with NCC Cadets presenting cultural dances and songs to mark the occasion. The morning witnessed vibrant cultural performances by the cadets, adding a touch of local flavor to the festivities,” said a release by the NCC.

The flag-off ceremony for the final leg was conducted by Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, the Principal of DBC, at 09:15 AM.

“The car rally is not just a journey. It’s a testament to the NCC’s commitment to fostering unity and discipline among the youth of the region,” they added.

Sponsored by Maruti Suzuki, the NCC Car Rally has been a significant outreach program organized by the NCC Directorate of North East Region. The rally’s unique route allowed cadets to engage with diverse communities, promoting the spirit of national integration.

The rally will now proceed towards its culmination in Guwahati tomorrow, Nov 26 which is also NCC Day. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the Chief Guest at the grand finale.