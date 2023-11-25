GMCH authorities expels intern, 2 students over drunken brawl 

Guwahati, Nov 25: Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) authorities on Friday expelled an intern doctor and two students from the college for six months after the trio confessed to their involvement in a drunken brawl at a bar in the city on Thursday evening.

“The intern, Subhrangshu Saikia, along with two students, Sashanka Kashyap and Hrishikesh Bipaksha, have also been indefinitely expelled from the hostel,” GMCH principal Achyut Chandra Baishya informed reporters here.

Baishya further informed that the trio had confessed to have been involved in the brawl at the bar in an inebriated state. “They violated the norms and hostel rules for which they have been expelled for six months from the institute and permanently from the hostel,” the GMCH principal said.

The GMCH authorities had taken the decision to expel the trio after a probe was initiated into the incident. The authorities have also informed the parents/guardians of the students about the developments.

According to reports, the drunken brawl took place at a bar located in the Christian Basti area here around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

“Subsequently, 15 other students (inmates of hostel number 4) from the GMCH arrived at the bar and got involved in the clash. Now we have initiated disciplinary action against these 15 students as well for taking law in their hands and have expelled them from the hostel for a period of three months. They reportedly did not consume any alcohol,” Baishya said.