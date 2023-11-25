NEHU celebrates 3rd JanJatiya Gaurav Utsav with splendour

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 24: In a harmonious blend of cultural jubilation and community service, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) observed the 3rd Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Friday. The event, graced by Dr. BDR Tiwari, IAS, Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya as the Chief Guest, Professor P. S. Shukla (Vice Chancellor of NEHU) as Guest of Honour, and Dr.Maomi Marak (Senior Medical Officer, Governor’s secretariat, Raj Bhavan) as the special Guest, unfolded in the presence of staff and students of the University.

The ceremony commenced with a ceremonial homage to Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, underscoring the rich tapestry of indigenous heritage within the region. A floral tribute was paid to the three freedom fighters of Meghalaya. Dr. BDR Tiwari, in his capacity as Chief Guest, emphasised the importance of preserving cultural roots and fostering social responsibility within educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, a Drawing and Painting competition was held on the theme – “Tribal Heroes of Meghalaya.” The prize distribution added an artistic flair to the proceedings, recognising and encouraging creative expressions among the student community. The first prize is won by Milton Pyngrope of the Department of Mathematics, the second by Manisha Das of the Department of Commerce and the third prize is won by Daiamon Khyllep of the Department of CCS. A highlight of the event was the NEHU Club Engagement Programme, providing students with a platform to showcase their talents and engage in cultural exchange. The Vice Chancellor, Professor P S Shukla, applauded the students for their active participation, highlighting the significance of such programmes in promoting a sense of unity within the university.

In a meaningful gesture of social outreach, Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla handed over a contribution towards “Providing support to Tuberculosis (TB) patients under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP)” to Dr. BDR Tiwari, IAS, Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya.

Dr. Maomi Marak, as the special Guest, commended NEHU’s commitment to both cultural enrichment and community welfare, emphasising the role of such events in fostering a holistic educational environment.

As the event concluded, the resonance of cultural celebrations and impactful social initiatives echoed, leaving an enduring impression of NEHU’s commitment to not only academic excellence but also to the broader well-being of the community it serves.

The event ended with the taking of the pledge to the “Constitution of India” by all staff and students who attended the programme.