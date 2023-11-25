KHADC to follow footsteps of Bhutan

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 24: The KHADC is looking to replicate some of the best practices of the Bhutan Government in the management and protection of the environment.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting with the delegation of the Centre of Bhutan and GNH studies here on Friday, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that they have always been impressed about how Bhutan has managed to preserve and protect the environment without stopping the growth engine to advance.

“We have tried to learn how they are managing to protect their catchment and forest areas. May be we can replicate some of the good practices from Bhutan,” Syiem said, when asked by the scribes.

He said that they have tried to highlight to the delegation from Bhutan how the council function within the framework of Indian constitution.

According to him, they have dwelt in a threadbare on the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as far protection of the land and forest falling under jurisdiction of the council. “We have also highlight on the judicial power of the council,” KHADC CEM said.

Meanwhile, Centre of Bhutan and GNH studies researcher, Kancho Dema said that they have learnt a lot about the judicial power and the land tenure system of the indigenous tribe here.

“I have learnt about the strong relations between the Centre and States,” she said. Dema also advocated that there is a need to learn from the good practices of the two countries with reciprocation and reverence for each other’s culture and values.

“Let us learn from each other and try to implement it. We hope that this region will be the best region around the world,” she said.