NE witnessed rapid development in last 9 years: Union minister

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 24: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Friday claimed the states in the Northeast have witnessed rapid development over the last nine years with the Centre laying thrust on increasing connectivity and boosting infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme at Tynring village under Mawryngkneng Block of East Khasi Hills district, he said the rapid development was possible because of the Centre’s efforts. He cited that highways were constructed even in remote and inaccessible areas.

He mentioned that the Look East Policy became Act East Policy under the BJP-led NDA government.

Verma said the Centre made several efforts to develop tribal and rural societies and brought them to the mainstream of development.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great importance to the all-round development of the Northeast and ensured that the people here get more benefits of all government schemes,” the Minister said.

He lauded the state government for the successful implementation of VBSY and said it is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve the saturation of Central schemes, covering all tribal, rural and urban areas.

Explaining the Yatra’s objective, the Minister said it is to reach out to the

vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes but yet to avail the benefits.

Speaking about the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Verma said it is consistently working to empower MSMEs for sustainable growth and make them compatible in the global value chain. Women from the Northeast can avail the benefits of the schemes of the Ministry as there is the provision of 33 per cent subsidy for people from the region, he added.

He distributed certificates to nine beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Speaking on the scheme, he said the implementation of PMAY-G – housing for all – made poor man’s dream of owning a house come true.

Verma highlighted the “revolutionary” changes brought about in the lives of people by various welfare schemes of the Centre, like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM Awas Yojana (Rural), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman and Kisan Credit Card.

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana launched by the PM recently, Verma said the Centre’s aim is to uplift the standard of life of artisans and craftspeople and equip them with the technology to augment their skills for the modern market.

The scheme, which covers 18 traditional trades, will further empower the beneficiaries with knowledge of modern tools, branding, marketing, digital and financial literacy skills along with credit support. It will also help them increase their productivity and enable them to market their products more efficiently and effectively, the minister added.

Under the visionary leadership of the PM, India has been making rapid progress on every front and today, it stands as the fifth largest economy in the world. The country would transform into the world’s third largest economy too in future, Verma said.

The Minister said VBSY was taken up by adopting a holistic approach with the active involvement of various Ministries and Departments of Government of India, and state governments, to ensure the widest possible participation of all concerned for the benefit of the citizens and realise the vision of developed country.

He requested the public representatives, officials and non-officials to actively participate in VBSY to create awareness among all sections of people and motivate them to avail the benefits.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek said the Centre has introduced many new initiatives for the overall development of Meghalaya and the country. He urged people to take advantage of the programmes and schemes of the Centre.

Earlier, Verma visited the stalls set up at the venue of the programme. Various ‘Jan Bhagidari’ events like sharing of experiences by beneficiaries of the Central schemes, achieving 100 per cent saturation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ODF Plus status, on-spot quiz competitions, drone demonstration, health camps among others were the major attractions at the event.

People participated in large numbers and took the transformative “Sankalp Pledge”. Senior officials of the state government also attended the programme.