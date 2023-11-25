KHADC to sue Seiñ Raij leader for defamation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The KHADC has decided to serve legal notice on the chairman of the Art and Culture Committee, Seiñ Raij Jowai, Chandlok Dkhar for his defamatory remarks against the district council and its MDCs.

Addressing the Seng Kut Snem programme held at the Weiking ground on Thursday, Dkhar said that people are contesting the MDC election with the sole intention of winning and indulging in corrupt practices.

He also allegedly attempted to lower the image of the district councils as an institution.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem said he has instructed the secretary of the council’s Executive Committee, D.G. Syiemiong and senior legal counsel, V.G.K. Kynta to immediately serve a legal notice on Dkhar for his defamatory remarks.

“I was very disappointed since he (Dkhar) cannot generalize all the MDCs and all three autonomous councils (KHADC, JHADC, and KHADC) as being corrupt,” he said.

He further said Dkhar had no right to vent his anger on all three councils if he had a bitter experience with any particular autonomous council.

Syiem said the KHADC will ask Dkhar to specifically mention the corrupt MDCs and the corrupt autonomous council.

He said that he attended Thursday’s programme of the Seng Kut Snem since he was invited by the Seng Khasi Seng Kmie.

“We do not expect such words from an elderly person (like Dkhar). We will not sit down until he clarifies and points out who are the people who indulge in corrupt practices and which district council he is referring to,” he said.