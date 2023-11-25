MDA Govt has not ignored coal ‘illegalities’: Dy CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The MDA Government, led by the NPP, has insisted that the claim that the government has ignored the problem of illicit coal mining and coal transportation in the state is unjust and false.

“The NGT’s 2014 ban on coal mining in the state marked the beginning of this problem. Having a government come and go is nothing new. As I mentioned earlier, it began at that point. Therefore, to claim that the current administration has simply ignored the problem is both unfair and untrue,” according to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The VPP expressed concern on Thursday about the ongoing illegal mining of coal and the transportation of that coal, stating that the rule of law is essential to the governance process.

The party claimed that the state government’s incapacity, whether deliberate or not, to administer government in conformity with the Constitution is evident from the “continuing and open violations” of the numerous orders of the judiciary and the National Green Tribunal.

The Deputy Chief Minister put on a brave face, saying, “Not only are law enforcement present for illegal activities, but they also monitor illegal coal mining.”

“We have instructed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that illegal activities, including mining, do not occur in Meghalaya. This trust extends from the district administration to the police station and up to the block level,” he continued.

According to Justice (retired) BP Katakey’s 18th interim report, which was submitted to the High Court of Meghalaya recently, there has been no decrease in the unlawful transportation of coal that has been mined illegally throughout the state.

The study refuted the bold assertions made by the state government that there isn’t any illicit coal mining or transportation occurring in the region.

The report was filed by Justice Katakey, the head of the Single Member Committee established by the High Court of Meghalaya, following fieldwork in East Jaintia Hills and other places.

The Committee, during its visit to Khliehriat area in East Jaintia Hills District, noticed huge quantities of freshly-mined coal dumped by the side of the national highway near Don Bosco junction as well as behind the Don Bosco College (formerly St. Anthony’s College) in Byndihati village.

The Committee also noticed fresh marks of heavy vehicle tyres in areas where such coal dumps are available, indicating continued transportation of illegally-mined coal. In its report, the Committee attached photographs of the dumps of illegally-mined coal seen in several parts of East Jaintia Hills District.