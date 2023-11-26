Congress in UP gets young team with focus on OBCs

Lucknow, Nov 26 : The newly appointed president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ajay Rai, has got a dynamic team of 130 office-bearers, marking a significant transformation within the party just over three months since his appointment.

The party’s emphasis on youth empowerment is evident, with 67 per cent of the new team falling below the age of 50.

The Udaipur Nav Sankalp declaration by the Congress party outlines a provision to reserve 50 per cent of organisational positions for individuals below 50 years of age. This move aligns with Congress’ vision for a more youthful and energetic leadership.

K.C. Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has unveiled the list of the 130-member UPCC executive committee.

The committee comprises 16 vice presidents, 38 general secretaries, and 76 secretaries.

The new team showcases a balanced representation from various sections of society.

Notably, 60 per cent of the office-bearers hail from OBCs and the Dalit community.

The composition includes 23 office-bearers from the Scheduled Castes, 22 from the Muslim community, 44 from OBCs, and 41 from the general category. However, gender representation remains a concern, with only four women among the 130 office-bearers.

UPCC chief Ajay Rai expressed his optimism about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We will all work together and strengthen the party organisation ahead of the elections. The new committee has provided representation to all sections of society,” Rai said.

Newly appointed UPCC general secretary Anil Yadav added, “Representation from all regions has been ensured, with every district now having an office-bearer. Our focus will now be on increasing female representation in our frontal organisations.”(IANS)